Women were big winners in Massachusetts, MAGA Republicans big losers

It was a historic election in Massachusetts.

Maura Healey became the first woman, and first openly gay person, to be elected governor.

Prior to this year, Massachusetts had elected just 10 women in statewide voting. This year, five women won elections to state offices.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill discussed the Massachusetts election results with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and director of the Western New England University Polling Institute.