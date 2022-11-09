© 2022
Women were big winners in Massachusetts, MAGA Republicans big losers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Maura Healey leads Democrats to statewide sweeps, seat pickups in legislature and county offices

It was a historic election in Massachusetts.

Maura Healey became the first woman, and first openly gay person, to be elected governor.

Prior to this year, Massachusetts had elected just 10 women in statewide voting. This year, five women won elections to state offices.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill discussed the Massachusetts election results with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and director of the Western New England University Polling Institute.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
