Dutchess County Executive Molinaro presents 2023 budget

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Roger Rosenbaum
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro presents his $560 million budget in Poughkeepsie
Roger Rosenbaum
/
WAMC News
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro presents his $560 million budget in Poughkeepsie

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro delivered his 2023 budget proposal in Poughkeepsie Tuesday.

Molinaro presented a budget with the lowest property tax levy in 14 years and a 12 percent property tax cut. He says it’s the ninth-straight tax cut.

“We are trying to meet the needs of our citizens, public safety, support of seniors, young people and veterans—while also providing meaningful relief,” Molinaro said.

The $560 million budget presentation focused on four key areas: fiscal stability, community safety, supporting families and reshaping the way the county relates to people of all abilities.

Molinaro, a Republican, is also running for Congress in New York’s new 19th District against Democrat Josh Riley.

Roger Rosenbaum
