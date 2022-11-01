Dutchess County Executive Molinaro presents 2023 budget

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro delivered his 2023 budget proposal in Poughkeepsie Tuesday.

Molinaro presented a budget with the lowest property tax levy in 14 years and a 12 percent property tax cut. He says it’s the ninth-straight tax cut.

“We are trying to meet the needs of our citizens, public safety, support of seniors, young people and veterans—while also providing meaningful relief,” Molinaro said.

The $560 million budget presentation focused on four key areas: fiscal stability, community safety, supporting families and reshaping the way the county relates to people of all abilities.

Molinaro, a Republican, is also running for Congress in New York’s new 19th District against Democrat Josh Riley.

