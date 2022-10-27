Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Vermont

Vermont’s governor is reminding people that they can dispose of unused and expired medications on Saturday during Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Fifty-five drop-off sites across Vermont will accept unneeded medications in a take-back day organized by the Department of Health, law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Any medications that are collected are eventually transported out of state by the DEA and incinerated.

Governor Phil Scott’s office says the safe disposal initiative helps prevent potential misuse of pain medications and is an important opioid epidemic prevention strategy.

Prescription medicines can be routinely disposed of at local pharmacies and police stations.