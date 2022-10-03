Budgets tighten in the Capital Region as local leaders try to plan around economic uncertainty

Local budgets for 2023 are being written as area leaders brace for more economic uncertainty.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, has proposed a $104 million budget for 2023. Although it doesn’t include a property tax increase, it carries a $52 per unit waste collection fee. McCarthy calls it "a budget of stability."

"The assessed taxable value in the city of Schenectady continues to increase because of the economic activity," said McCarthy. "It's the high quality of services that the men and women of the city workforce deliver, and it gives people reason to invest here to live here and to visit here. One of the really great stories that we've had is the stability in our tax levy, going back 2015, was a little over $31 million. The budget I'm submitting today requests tax levy of $31,629,000. That is only $12,000 more than what we requested in 2015."

President Marion Porterfield of the all-Democratic City Council says she is looking forward to going through the budget line by line.

"The Finance Chair sets a budget schedule when we meet, and I know that he's currently in the process because he's reached out to us to ask us if we have any conflicts during the month of October. So we should have the final dates this week," said Porterfield. "And because we have to have our budget reviewed and completed and back to the mayor, and voted through him back to the mayor by November 1st."

McCarthy's proposal includes roughly $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Third-term Democratic Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is out with a $217 million 2023 budget proposal, which includes a $39 dollar a year property tax increase, infrastructure improvements and a new nature trail.

"This budget has been driven by a lot of the challenges that were created by the pandemic," Sheehan said. "We are now seeing the pressures of inflation. We are also feeling the pressure of having to fill many vacant positions and also the need to retain our workforce in a highly competitive employment environment."

Ninth ward Common Councilor Meghan Keegan says the panel's major business in October will be to thoroughly review every city department and what they're requesting in the budget.

"It's gonna hold their feet to the fire on things that may have not gone well over the past year or two and provide them with feedback on what we feel is the vision for the future of Albany," said Keegan.

Keegan says the council typically approves the budget in mid-November. Sheehan's spending plan also counts on $15 million in state “Capital City” funding and includes $600,000 for the new Community Police Review Board — well below the $2.8 million the nine-member body is seeking. The CPRB did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman's proposed $378 million budget does not increase the county’s property tax levy. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy's 2023 budget presentation has not yet been scheduled. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden outlines his plan Friday.