Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the fleeing of hundreds of thousands Russian nationals since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine and other updates to the war. He also discusses new revelations regarding alleged participation of Trump allies with the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Britian's new prime minister, Liz Truss.

Dr. Chartock also explains how Hurricane Ian could impact Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential ambitions.