Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Published September 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the fleeing of hundreds of thousands Russian nationals since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine and other updates to the war. He also discusses new revelations regarding alleged participation of Trump allies with the January 6, 2021 insurrection and Britian's new prime minister, Liz Truss.

Dr. Chartock also explains how Hurricane Ian could impact Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential ambitions.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
