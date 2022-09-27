Saranac Lake mayoral censure resolution withdrawn

A resolution to censure Saranac Lake’s mayor was removed from consideration before village leaders met Monday evening.

The Saranac Lake Board of Trustees’ agenda had included a resolution to censure first-term Mayor Jimmy Williams, saying he “made demeaning and insulting statements” toward sponsor Rich Shapiro.

But the resolution was withdrawn by the time the meeting began and Shapiro instead quizzed the mayor on a variety of grievances.

There was no indication if the resolution would be placed on a future agenda.