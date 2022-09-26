Officers will not be prosecuted in Brattleboro July shooting incident

A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not face charges in connection with a fatal July shooting involving a suspect wanted in the disappearance and murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The Vermont Attorney General Office’s and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office say they have independently concluded that the use of force by the three officers was reasonable and justified.

Authorities say on the night of July 19th, Matthew Davis fled officers by running into a wooded area in Brattleboro. According to authorities, Davis then ran at officers with a knife and was shot and killed. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and a knife was located on the ground next to him.

The 34-year-old’s ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, was found dead inside a truck in Brattleboro earlier that day.

