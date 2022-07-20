Vermont Police fatally shoot missing Massachusetts man suspected of killing girlfriend

Vermont State Police say a 34-year-old Massachusetts man whose former girlfriend’s body was found in Brattleboro Tuesday morning has been shot and killed by police.

State Police say 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts was reported missing over the weekend. Brattleboro Police found her body inside her truck on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m. Law enforcement declared her death suspicious and were looking for Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Police say a detective was conducting a neighborhood canvass in West Brattleboro early Tuesday night when he recognized a person who fit Davis’ description. Police say two troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fired their weapons during the encounter with Davis, who police say had a knife. Police rendered first aid following the shooting and called for EMS personnel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say per standard protocol related to police-involved shootings, Davis’ death is under investigation.