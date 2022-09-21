SportsReport: Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and New York Yankees rally to beat Pittsburgh Pirates

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5. Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years.

AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the highest in the league.

Early season downturn in offense avoids Ravens, Dolphins

The downturn in offense from the first two weeks of the NFL season hasn’t touched all corners of the league with a handful of players and teams putting up staggering numbers. Never was that more evident than from Miami’s comeback win at Baltimore last week. Scoring and passing efficiency are down significantly from recent years and at their lowest level at this point of the season since 2017. But there was plenty of offense on a record-setting day in Baltimore on Sunday thanks to big performances from Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson.

Roger Federer to discuss his retirement on Wednesday

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer’s farewell news conference will come before what he has said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer is in London and has been practicing at the arena that will host the indoor hard-court matches for the Laver Cup. The event founded by his management team begins Friday with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs. Team World format. The main rivals whose careers overlapped with Federer’s also are participating: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate. The Bills also revealed Tuesday that safety Micah Hyde was sent to the hospital for tests after he was carted off the field with his own neck injury later in Monday night's win over Tennessee. Hyde is also out of the hospital. Jackson's injury was considered to be more serious. He was driven off the field in an ambulance. Later Tuesday, he was back at the Bills' facility for treatment.

US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans are big favorites in the Presidents Cup. And it might be a matter of protecting against overconfidence. Captain Davis Love III doesn't see that as an issue. He mentions all the winning photos of past U.S. teams and how this group wants to be in the next picture. Loves says this 12-man squad doesn't have a record because it has never played together. International captain Trevor Immelman looks forward to what he sees as an uphill battle. He lost a lot of players to LIV Golf. But he likes the 12 who have rallied around the underdog label.

Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller of Rocky River was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras. After the Jets took the lead, a video showed Haslam walking toward the tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile. A person familiar with Browns' decision says the team intends to ban Miller from the stadium.

Rays' Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Manager Kevin Cash and McClanahan both said the move was precautionary. The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement. McClanahan walked Jose Altuve leading off the fifth, then threw three straight balls to Jeremy Peña. Cash and a trainer then came out of the dugout and pulled McClanahan.

Bills showcasing their overall depth in 2 lopsided victories

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have showcased the depth of their roster in opening the season with two lopsided wins. Buffalo's secondary has held up despite missing starter Tre'Davious White. And the Bills defensive front limited Derrick Henry to 25 yards rushing despite missing two regulars in a 41-7 rout of the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. That depth will be tested in preparing to face AFC East rival Miami on Sunday. The Bills defense could be potentially thinned after cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, linebacker Matt Milano and tackle Jordan Phillips were hurt against Tennessee.

Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September. Canada is similar to the United States in that it requires non citizens to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30. The official says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on the decision but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well ending random COVID testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.