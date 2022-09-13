Capital Region state lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign bill banning pet store animal sales

The effort to shut down the so-called "puppy mill pipeline" in New York has reached the governor's office.

Elected officials joined activists Monday, delivering thousands of postcards from shelter advocates and supporters across the state, calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign New York’s puppy mill pipeline legislation. It would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Supporters of the legislation say many of the animals bred in mills suffer from pre-existing medical conditions that ultimately result in their eventual owners spending thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

Libby Post, a frequent panelist on WAMC’s Roundtable program, represents the New York State Animal Protection Federation.

"Of the $123.6 billion spent on pets in the US, less than 2% comes from the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits," Post said. "This bill, the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, is an opportunity for those pet stores to rebrand as humane businesses. New York can no longer afford to be complicit in animal abuse. And as long as we allow puppy mills to bring their product into the state, the Empire State is guilty of abuse. The overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle for this bill shows that the last bastion of non-partisanship is puppies and kittens."

108th District Assemblyman John McDonald, a Democrat, says the bill, which passed by a wide bipartisan margin, is now on Governor Hochul’s desk. He notes it addresses an issue that most people don't recognize when they purchase an animal at a pet store.

“There are commercial breeders out there that have inhumane conditions, as they breed these animals," said McDonald. "Sometimes, you know, having the mothers repeatedly go through cycles of birth, which is unhealthy. The storage and transport conditions of these animals is inconceivable, it's just inhumane. And the reality is, is that if you look at some of the larger pet stores, and even some of the smaller ones, they've gotten away from the business of selling the animals, what, where the meat of their business is, 98% is in regards to all the supplies. I can tell you very candidly, people who own dogs and cats and puppies, they spend a lot of money taking care of their animals, and that's where the real business is."

Mike Bober is President & CEO of Pet Advocacy Network: "The reality is only about 4% of dogs that go into people's homes every year come from pet stores. That's not a pipeline that's more of a garden hose," Bober said. "We believe that there are absolutely steps that could be taken to improve animal well being at the national level. But a ban on the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores in New York is not going to do that. What it's going to do instead is it's going to put a lot of small local businesses and their employees out of a job."

McDonald urges anyone who wants a pet to consider adopting one through shelters such as the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

"If you're looking for an animal, looking for a pet, the Humane Society is where you're gonna get a great opportunity to get a, you know, a quality dog, but also just as importantly, a healthy dog," McDonald said. "Now, there are still small breeders out there that will be able to be able to you'll be able to buy a dog from there. But the truth of the matter is, the commercial process is just not appropriate. I mean, you're talking about man's and woman's best friend, being sold as a commodity when it's really not. It's their best friend."

Post says the pandemic, its aftermath and economic factors are forcing many people to give up their pets.

"All the shelters across the state are packed to the gills, said Post. " And instead of going out and buying a $4,500 designer, what's that puppy in the window? Dog? Right? Why don't we just go to the shelters, go to the rescues, and adopt a dog. This bill won't prevent anyone to go to a responsible breeder if they want a specific breed. This bill does not do that. What this bill does is stop this flow of puppies from puppy mills in the Midwest."

A spokesman for Governor Hochul tells WAMC the Democrat is reviewing the legislation.