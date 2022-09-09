© 2022
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published September 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
The CDC's rendering of the poliovirus
CDC
/
CDC
The CDC's rendering of the poliovirus

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus.

The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.

The declaration expands the network of polio vaccine administrators who are certified to give shots, and requires healthcare providers to send polio immunization data to the state health department.

The latest virus sample identified in August in Nassau County is genetically linked to this summer’s infection that left a Rockland County patient paralyzed — the first confirmed polio case in the U.S. since 2013.

