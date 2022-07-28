© 2022
New York News
Northeast Report

After rare polio case, Rockland County offering vaccine clinics

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vials of COVID vaccine (WAMC file photo)

In the five days after Rockland County reported a case of polio in a county resident — the first recorded in the U.S. in nearly a decade — the county administered nearly 400 vaccines to residents.

Polio is a viral disease that can affect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness. But the county says many children are behind on immunizations. To discuss polio and monkeypox, WAMC spoke with Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

New York News
Ian Pickus
