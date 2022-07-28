After rare polio case, Rockland County offering vaccine clinics

In the five days after Rockland County reported a case of polio in a county resident — the first recorded in the U.S. in nearly a decade — the county administered nearly 400 vaccines to residents.

Polio is a viral disease that can affect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness. But the county says many children are behind on immunizations. To discuss polio and monkeypox, WAMC spoke with Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

