14-year-old boy killed in Troy shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the City of Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood.

Officers reportedly responded to the shooting in the area of 151 6th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found with a group of individuals at the scene. The teen, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Troy Police Department says a preliminary investigation has determined the boy or the group of individuals may have been specifically targeted in the shooting.

No arrests were announced early Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Patrick Madden said he was "shocked and outraged" by the incident and urged anyone with additional information to contact police.

An investigation is ongoing.

