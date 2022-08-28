Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday.

The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large “unruly” crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.

There, five individuals ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to the hospital where two were reported in critical condition, three were reported in stable condition.

A sixth victim, a 17-year-old Schenectady resident, reportedly traveled home to Schenectady where she contacted police and told officers she was shot in the abdomen on Hamilton Street in Albany.

The girl was transported to Albany Medical Center where she was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests were announced Sunday morning and the victims were not immediately identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

Those with additional information are asked to call Albany Police at 518-462-8039 or may submit an anonymous tip using the Capital Region Crime Stoppers program.