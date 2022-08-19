© 2022
Northeast Report

Massachusetts' casinos say they are ready for sports betting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
This sports lounge in the MGM Springfield casino can be equipped in as little as 90 days for people to place bets on games, an MGM official told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Gaming Commission must first issue regulations and licenses

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday held a lengthy meeting with stakeholders as it gears up to regulate the state’s new sports betting industry.

Representatives from the state’s three casinos and two simulcast racing facilities urged the Commission to set a firm launch date for sports betting so they can work backwards from that day on the calendar to hire the necessary staff and install the equipment to accept wagers.

A timeline for deciding on regulations and issuing licenses will be announced when the Commission meets on September 8th , said Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.

“They are looking to us, as a Commission, to give a date of readiness, so we’re all set so we can actually issue their license,” she said.

After the state legislature voted earlier this month to legalize sports betting following almost four years of debating the issue, the Commission moved quickly to tamp down expectations that wagering could start by the football season. There are more than 200 regulations that need to be written.

The roundtable Thursday included discussions about sports wagering operations at the venues, licensing procedures, responsible gaming, and advertising.

Last year, the MGM Springfield casino spent millions of dollars to put in a sports lounge with leather recliner chairs and a wall of video screens. MGM Vice President and legal counsel Gus Kim said converting it to a sportsbook would take about 90 days.

“In terms of actual infrastructure, physically speaking, MGM Springfield is ready and set to move as soon as we know what the regulatory framework is,” he said.

The state’s other resort casino, Encore Boston Harbor, also has a new sports bar and is scouting locations for sports betting kiosks including ballrooms and the parking garage, said Encore Senior Vice President Jacqui Krum.

“ It might be helpful for guests who want to just pull up, have short-term parking, come and place a wager, and depart to premises,” she said.

She said Encore estimates sports betting will create 75 new jobs with positions including cashiers, food and beverage, and security. The MGM official declined to say how many additional hires there might be.

Officials with the two simulcast racing facilities -- Suffolk Downs in Boston and Raynham Park in southeastern Massachusetts -- also said adding sports betting will create jobs. Steven Eichel, an attorney for Raynham, said the current staff of 200 could double.

“This is going to be a great thing for the local community,” he said. “We expect to hire pretty much entirely from the local community and that is what is so exciting about the opportunity.”

The new law authorizes the Gaming Commission to issue sports betting licenses to the casinos and simulcast facilities and to up to seven mobile betting platforms. A future roundtable is planned for the mobile operators.

No decision has been made by the Commission on whether in-person and mobile betting will begin simultaneously, or if the launch will be staggered.

News sports bettingMassachusetts Gaming CommissionMGM Springfield casino
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
