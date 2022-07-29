Democratic State Auditor candidate DiZoglio to visit Western Massachusetts Tuesday

State Senator Diana DiZoglio is facing off with Chris Dempsey in the race to replace outgoing three-term State Auditor Suzanne Bump in the September 6th Democratic primary. She’ll be appearing at state forests in Lee and Plainfield on a campaign jaunt Tuesday, the latter with State Representative Paul Mark – who is campaigning for State Senate.

“I am running for this office to make sure that all families in Massachusetts, regardless of our family background, bank balance, or zip code, have an opportunity to have access to and accountability from our state leaders and our state agencies,” DiZoglio told WAMC.

Dempsey has Bump’s backing in the state auditor contest.