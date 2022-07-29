© 2022
Democratic State Auditor candidate DiZoglio to visit Western Massachusetts Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Diana DiZoglio.
DiZoglio campaign
/
https://www.facebook.com/Diana4MA
Diana DiZoglio.

A Democrat campaigning for State Auditor is making stops in Western Massachusetts on Tuesday to talk about tax reform and regional equity.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio is facing off with Chris Dempsey in the race to replace outgoing three-term State Auditor Suzanne Bump in the September 6th Democratic primary. She’ll be appearing at state forests in Lee and Plainfield on a campaign jaunt Tuesday, the latter with State Representative Paul Mark – who is campaigning for State Senate.

“I am running for this office to make sure that all families in Massachusetts, regardless of our family background, bank balance, or zip code, have an opportunity to have access to and accountability from our state leaders and our state agencies,” DiZoglio told WAMC.

Dempsey has Bump’s backing in the state auditor contest.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
