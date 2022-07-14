Outgoing Massachusetts Teachers Association President outlines union’s candidate picks for Democratic primary

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is a union representing 115,000 educators in around 400 local associations across the commonwealth. The MTA has made a series of endorsements in September 6th’s primary. Merrie Najimy is the organization’s president, and is finishing out her second two-year term in office Thursday before Max Page takes over. Najimy spoke with WAMC about what’s at stake in the elections for the union, and why it hasn’t made any recommendations in the Republican primary.

NAJIMY: The MTA views the gubernatorial election and all the elections essentially as a vital opportunity to make transformational change to build a just commonwealth. So for us, that includes addressing our priorities that include ending the MCAS regime, investing in social-emotional and mental health for our students, livable wages for our education support professionals, updated building facilities, and finally focusing on real funding for higher education that includes universal debt free public higher education for our students.

WAMC: You've endorsed Attorney General Maura Healey in the race for governor. Have you spoken with Maura Healey, and have you worked out any tentative agreements or any sort of shared objectives with the Attorney General as she runs for governor?

Yes. You know, Attorney General Healey has demonstrated since she announced her candidacy that she wants to be in partnership with the MTA. Since she announced, we have had several events together, we've been in lots of dialogue about education policy. She really has connected the joy of her coaching experience to the joy that educators experience when we help our students learn and grow. You know, she's spoken about the need to move away from this teaching to the test model. She's made a commitment to continue to learn more about the issue of how standardized testing is undermining good public education. She has a commitment to fighting for the Student Opportunity Act and the Fair Share Amendment. So, there is much alignment in the things that we value, and our expectation is that she will continue to work with us as partners once she becomes the governor.

So let's work our way down the ballot. The MTA has recommended that voters back Dr. Tami Gouveia, the state representative, to be the state's next lieutenant governor. Why State Rep. Gouveia? What about her has won the support of the MTA?

She has been a true partner as a state representative. We worked particularly close on environmental health and safety issues to try to get our schools open safely. She, from experience and her background in public health, also understands the dire mental health needs of our students. And she really has an understanding of racial justice and how to move legislation that supports all communities, working class communities and communities of color, so she was the right fit for the MTA.

Let's look next at the attorney general race, where the MTA has backed Shannon Liss-Riordan, the workers’ rights attorney. Why Liss-Riordan? What stands out about her compared to Andrea Campbell and Quentin Palfrey, who are challenging her for that slot?

You know, Shannon Liss-Riordan has a proven track record. As a labor attorney, she understands workers’ rights, she understands the plight of workers. She’s the kind of person who can work to end the prohibition against strikes by public sector employees and advance other issues that are about labor justice.

Now in the state auditor race, the MTA is recommending voters back Diana DiZoglio, who's running against Chris Dempsey- who has actually received the endorsement of the outgoing state auditor, Suzanne Bump. Why DiZoglio? Why is she the right person for the MTA?

Again, DiZoglio has been a strong partner as a legislator. She has supported an abundance of MTA legislation. She has worked closely, consults with us on our needs, and then goes back and does the hard work. She actually puts herself on the picket lines with educators who are struggling to win fair contracts, respect, and dignity. So she really has an investment in making sure educators get the support that they need so that we can give the support to our students in order to have successful school experiences.

Is the MTA making any endorsements in the Republican primary?

There has not been a Republican running at the state level who has actually sought our endorsement. And of course, we always give equal opportunity to all parties to be part of the process. But Republicans have not sought us out at the state level races.

The MTA is backing the Fair Share Amendment, a ballot question that, if supported by Massachusetts voters, would put a tax on those making over a $1 million a year to fund public education and public transportation. Why is the MTA backing this?

You know, it's a win-win proposition. Those who make over $1 million will finally pay their fair share of taxes, and the rest of us won't pay a penny. And it's guaranteed, constitutionally protected, to bring in a couple of billion dollars every year that will go towards roads, bridges, and public education. It's an investment that we sorely need in order to continue a common good agenda.

The MTA was often at odds with Governor Charlie Baker over the course of the COVID 19 pandemic – which is, of course ongoing – over public health policies in the schools. Are you prepared for a new person in the corner office on Beacon Hill? Is there excitement or concern about what it will mean to work out a whole new relationship with a new governor in just a few months?

Well, you know, it's really at the detriment of public education that Governor Baker and his administration refused to work with the educators unions through the worst crisis of our lives. AG Healey has already demonstrated that she understands the complexities that go on in public education, a willingness to listen by talking directly with the MTA and our members, and she has really taken seriously that we have to establish a permanent relationship in order to serve the students and the families of Massachusetts.

