North Adams Democratic City Committee to host forum for LG, State Auditor candidates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 20, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor and state auditor will gather in North Adams, Massachusetts tonight.

Participating lieutenant governor candidates include State Representative Tami Gouveia, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Western Massachusetts state Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds.

Hinds, of the Berkshire Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden District, explained the appeal of the position when he announced his bid last fall:

“It means you can be the center of gravity in the administration for rethinking our systems, rethinking our institutions, bringing people together to do that throughout government.”

The 6 p.m. event at Bounti-Fare Restaurant also features State Auditor candidate State Senator Diana DiZoglio. It’s presented by the North Adams Democratic City Committee.

