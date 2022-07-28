Veteran luge athlete announces retirement

Two-time Olympic slider Jayson Terdiman has announced his retirement from luge competition.

Terdiman, who began his luge career when he was 10 years old, spent 23 years with USA Luge.

He competed in the men’s doubles during the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. According to USA Luge he is the only U.S. athlete to win World Cup or World Championship medals with three different teammates.

Terdiman plans to remain active with USA Luge as a Junior National Team coach.