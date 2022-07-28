© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Veteran luge athlete announces retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 28, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT
Jayson Terdiman
USA Luge
/
Team USA
Jayson Terdiman

Two-time Olympic slider Jayson Terdiman has announced his retirement from luge competition.

Terdiman, who began his luge career when he was 10 years old, spent 23 years with USA Luge.

He competed in the men’s doubles during the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. According to USA Luge he is the only U.S. athlete to win World Cup or World Championship medals with three different teammates.

Terdiman plans to remain active with USA Luge as a Junior National Team coach.

Tags

News Jayson TerdimanUSA Luge
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More