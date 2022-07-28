Vermont Governor appoints first woman to oversee state's Public Safety Department

Governor Phil Scott has appointed the first woman to lead the Vermont Department of Public Safety.

The Republican said Thursday that Jennifer Morrison has been appointed Department of Public Safety Commissioner.

“Over the course of her accomplished career in law enforcement, Commissioner Morrison has demonstrated a deep commitment to service, dedicated to improving her communities and keeping Vermonters safe,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “She has been a great asset to our team and will continue to excel in the critical role of Vermont’s commissioner of the Department Public Safety.”

The departments she will oversee include the State Police, Emergency Management, the state’s Crime Information Center, Forensic Lab and the state’s Division of Fire Safety.

Morrison has had a long career in law enforcement including serving as Colchester Police Chief, interim Burlington Police Chief and executive director of policy development and deputy commissioner at the Department of Public Safety.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Commissioner Morrison said. “There is much to be done as we continue to modernize our approach to public safety. I look forward to learning from the outstanding professionals at DPS and leveraging 30+ years of experience and relationships to benefit all Vermonters.”

She replaces Michael Schirling, who retired in June, and her appointment is effective immediately.

