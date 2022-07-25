© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Amid gubernatorial bid, Mass. AG Healey endorses Harrington’s re-election bid for Berkshire DA

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
A room full of people stand in front of a large sign that says "Andrea Harrington"
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Mayor Linda Tyer, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and Democratic Berkshire District Attorney candidate Andrea Harrington in Pittsfield in October 2018.

Andrea Harrington’s campaign says Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey has given the Berkshire District Attorney her endorsement.

In a statement, Healey described fellow Democrat Harrington as “a tremendous public servant for Berkshire County” with “a real commitment to equity, justice, and public safety that we need right now.” Healey also endorsed Harrington when the progressive won her first term in 2018.

“I know that Andrea is going to support the kinds of important criminal justice reforms that I have supported as attorney general, and with the passage of the criminal justice reform law — thank you Representative [Tricia] Farley-Bouvier for that — there is work to be done," said Healey.

Harrington is being challenged in the September 6th primary by Timothy Shugrue.

Tags

News 2022 Massachusetts Election2022 Massachusetts Gubernatorial CampaignBerkshire District Attorney
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More