Amid gubernatorial bid, Mass. AG Healey endorses Harrington’s re-election bid for Berkshire DA

In a statement, Healey described fellow Democrat Harrington as “a tremendous public servant for Berkshire County” with “a real commitment to equity, justice, and public safety that we need right now.” Healey also endorsed Harrington when the progressive won her first term in 2018.

“I know that Andrea is going to support the kinds of important criminal justice reforms that I have supported as attorney general, and with the passage of the criminal justice reform law — thank you Representative [Tricia] Farley-Bouvier for that — there is work to be done," said Healey.

Harrington is being challenged in the September 6th primary by Timothy Shugrue.