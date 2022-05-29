© 2022
Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington launches re-election bid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published May 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington
Photo provided
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington officially launched her bid for re-election Saturday.

The incumbent DA who has held the position as the county’s top law enforcement official since 2018 was joined by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin in Great Barrington.

Raskin, of Maryland, led the second impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump.

Harrington faces a challenge from Timothy Shugrue. Independent candidate Robert Sullivan dropped out of the race to back him.

The Democratic primary is set for September 6th.

News Andrea HarringtonBerkshire District Attorney