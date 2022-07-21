© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WWES 88.9, Mt. Kisco, is currently off the air due to a power outage.
News
All Things Considered

Map of cooling sites in Vermont available

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Vermont Health Department Cool Off promotion
Vermont Health Department
/
Vermont Health Department Cool Off promotion

During this dangerous heatwave, the Vermont Department of Health is reminding residents that there is a statewide interactive map of cooling sites available online.

The Health Department created an online map detailing where people can go to cool down when the weather heats up. The map includes air-conditioned buildings, beaches, pools and other cooling locations available to the public.

High heat and humidity can cause serious heat-related illnesses. Symptoms may include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or dizziness.

You can find the map at healthvermont.gov/climate/heat.

Tags

News cooling centersCooling SheltersVermont Health Department
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More