Map of cooling sites in Vermont available

During this dangerous heatwave, the Vermont Department of Health is reminding residents that there is a statewide interactive map of cooling sites available online.

The Health Department created an online map detailing where people can go to cool down when the weather heats up. The map includes air-conditioned buildings, beaches, pools and other cooling locations available to the public.

High heat and humidity can cause serious heat-related illnesses. Symptoms may include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or dizziness.

You can find the map at healthvermont.gov/climate/heat.