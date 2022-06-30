Vermont creates interactive guide to cooling sites

The state Department of Health has created an interactive map to show Vermonters where cooling shelters are located during hot weather.

The Health Department and the state Regional Planning Commissions are working with local communities to develop hot weather emergency response plans.

The new map will allow Vermonters to find air-conditioned buildings, beaches, pools and other cooling locations available to the public.

Health officials say warm temperatures, extreme heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses or death. Symptoms can include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or dizziness.

The website at healthvermont.gov includes heat safety tips and how to prepare your home for hot weather.