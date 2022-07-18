Pittsfield awards $8.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to housing initiatives

Pittsfield received around $40 million from the federal government through the COVID-19 pandemic relief package signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.

Mayor Linda Tyer made the announcement at a city hall press conference Monday.

“Today, Pittsfield is committing $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a slate of comprehensive housing initiatives that will serve the city's most vulnerable neighbors,” said Tyer.

The largest allocation – $6.5 million – will go to Pittsfield Permanent Supportive Housing and Housing Resource Center.

“The first element of this investment will be the development of 45 permanent supportive housing units situated at two locations," said the mayor. "There will be eight living units on the renovated second floor of the Zion Lutheran Church, as well as 37 units of new construction on West Housatonic Street. These apartments, which will be approximately 350 square feet, are single occupancy units and have all the amenities of a typical apartment, only on a smaller scale. The apartment buildings will also have common spaces that will function like living rooms, and West Housatonic Street will include community office and consulting space. The second element of this investment will be the Housing Resource Center, also located at the Zion Church, and will be available to both the residents living at Zion and living on West Housatonic Street.”

The site for the center, just under 8,000 feet, will be the fully rehabilitated lower level of the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street.

“Amenities on site will include a lobby area with mailboxes quiet lounge area, a tech area for computer use and phone charging stations, a commercial kitchen, a community room, laundry facilities, lockers, bathrooms with showers, and office and consulting space,” said Tyer.

$750,000 will go to the White Terrace Apartments, a repeatedly fire-gutted complex that currently sits unoccupied at the top of Pittsfield’s downtown strip.

“With Regan Development, a family-owned, experienced affordable housing developer at the forefront, the rehabilitation of 592 to 596 North Street will mark a milestone for this historic property that has stood blighted for many years," said Tyer. "In this newly renovated building, White Terrace Apartments will provide 41 affordable units to residents in transformed and revitalized apartment units.”

$354,500 will go to the forthcoming Fenn Street Emergency Shelter located in the heart of downtown.

“Located at the First United Methodist Church, another amazing community partner, the Fenn Street Shelter will replace the COVID-19 temporary shelter that is currently located at the former St Joe's High School, which is operated and managed by ServiceNet," said Tyer. "Upon its completion, the new shelter will represent a major step forward towards a more livable, welcoming, and engaging space for the city's most vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, and it will provide them with access to essential local services. This space will have 6,000 square feet of sleeping space, meeting rooms, and common areas for relaxation. It will include up to 45 overnight emergency beds, bathrooms with showers and access to fully-upgraded commercial kitchen, and a dining area of approximately 3,000 square feet.”

$500,000 will go to establishing an affordable housing trust for Pittsfield.

“The establishment of an affordable housing trust marks a critical investment in helping the city actively address housing needs that disproportionately impact under resourced residents, many of whom pay more than 30% of their household income toward housing," the mayor said. "This trust, which will include funding, additional funding from various other sources, will help to provide housing assistance including rental assistance programs, first time homebuyer programs, and workforce housing opportunities for residents who will benefit from these resources.”

Another $500,000 will go to Tyer’s own At Home In Pittsfield home improvement loan program, bringing the total investment in it to $1 million since it was first funded in 2020.

This year, Pittsfield has also awarded around $9 million in ARPA funding to almost 40 community oriented projects ranging from supporting early childhood education to bolstering mental health services in the city.