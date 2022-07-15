NY Gov. Hochul signs measure banning smoking at state-owned beaches and parks

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation prohibiting smoking at state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Smoking in those areas will be punishable with a $50 fine.

The measure exempts the vast Adirondack and Catskill parks as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

Many municipalities and local governments already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces.

The office of Senate sponsor Toby Ann Stavisky tells WAMC the intent of the law is to include marijuana.

In addition to the health risks posed by secondhand smoke, the governor’s office says cigarette butts are a major environmental hazard and are the leading item found during cleanup efforts.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."