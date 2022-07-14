Vermont Democratic Attorney General candidates debate

Democratic candidates for Vermont Attorney General debated again on Wednesday.

The hour-long virtual debate brought together Democrats Charity Clark and Rory Thibault.

Clark has been an assistant attorney general for the last seven years, the last four as chief of staff, until she left to campaign for attorney general. Thibault has been a JAG attorney and since 2016 he has served as a deputy state’s attorney, an assistant attorney general and in 2018 he became the Washington County State’s Attorney.

The duo disagreed in several policy areas. Asked about investigations by the Attorney General’s office into the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers, Clark responded she would not change the process.

“We did in 2020 I believe change the standard of review and that went into place last year I believe so it’s been about a year that that new standard has been in place and I think it’s probably early still to see if any additional changes need to be made to that," said Clark.

“I disagree," responded Thibault. "I don’t think the system is working. I don’t think Vermonters have confidence in how our law enforcement or prosecutorial agencies are responding to the review of officer involved shootings. One thing I promise to improve is reducing the time in which it takes to process that.”

Several years ago debate sponsor VTDigger broke a story about a fraud case involving the former owners of a ski resort that involved misuse of federal EB-5 funds. The online newspaper asked how the public can evaluate the actions of state officials since many of the records have yet to be released. Clark said she believes in transparency but the attorney general’s office is representing the state in ongoing lawsuits.

“We have tension between this value of transparency and the value and ethical obligation that we have with attorney-client privilege," Clark said. "That said there is a plan in place to release those records when the lawsuit is over and I absolutely will adhere to that plan.”

Thibault was then asked if he agreed with the approach the Attorney General’s office has taken regarding release of EB-5 records.

“I am particularly concerned about withholding documents that have already been disclosed in either federal court or in public someplace else," Thibault said. "There’s no reason to continue withholding those records when they’ve already been made public in one way or another. I see a profound need for the Attorney General’s office to have a Chief Information Officer.”

Both candidates agreed that in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade they would work to protect not only Vermonters but also those crossing state lines seeking abortions. Thibault said Vermont must be ready to join with other states to preserve women’s rights.

“We can’t sacrifice Vermont women and those with a uterus for the sake of right wing extremism in the courts or in the legislature," said Thibault.

“You know when the Dobbs decision came out a right was stripped from me personally," Clark responded. "I as Attorney General will fight as hard as possible to ensure under all circumstances that our values of bodily autonomy and personal freedom are protected here in Vermont.”

VTDigger did not schedule debates with the Republican or Progressive Attorney General candidates in advance of the state primary August 9th because there is only one candidate in each of those races.