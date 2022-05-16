© 2022
Former chief of staff to Vermont Attorney General announces run for AG’s office

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Charity Clark
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Charity Clark announces her campaign for Vermont Attorney General

A former top aide to Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced today that she is running to replace the Democrat, who is not seeking re-election.

Donovan announced May 5th that he would not run for re-election and the following Monday issued a statement that his chief of staff Charity Clark was leaving her post to “explore new opportunities.”

Clark was in Winooski Monday morning to announce her campaign for Vermont Attorney General.

“As an Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff at the Attorney General’s office I have seen firsthand what our communities are facing and I know how to utilize, leverage the office of Attorney General for the best results.”

Clark faces Washington County state’s attorney Rory Thibault in a Democratic primary. No Republicans have yet entered the race. Donovan was elected in 2016.

