Vermont Attorney General's Chief of Staff steps down

The Vermont Attorney General’s Chief of Staff has left her position.

Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who announced last week he will not run for re-election, said Monday that his chief of staff Charity Clark has stepped down to “explore new opportunities.”

Clark was hired as an assistant Attorney General by previous AG Bill Sorrell in 2014 and has been chief of staff since 2018.

Clark is expected to make an announcement regarding her plans in the near future.