State of emergency declared in Kingston, Ulster County after Wednesday's storms

Kingston, New York Mayor Steve Noble has declared a local state of emergency following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms, which led to extensive tree damage across the city. Central Hudson is reporting about 12,000 customers without power in Ulster and Dutchess counties. Noble spoke Thursday morning with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

Later, Ulster County declared a countywide state of emergency. A statement from County Executive Patrick Ryan says, "The State of Emergency means that vehicular traffic on the County road system, particularly in the City of Kingston, Hurley, Marbletown, Esopus and the Town of Ulster shall be limited to essential service and emergency vehicles. The Executive Order shall remain in effect until 8 a.m. on July 15, 2022."

