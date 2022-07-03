CDTC Executive Director discusses planned I-787 study

Interstate 787 carries tens of thousands of motorists in and out of Albany every day.

But the highway has lately become the target of residents and some state lawmakers who want 787 replaced with something that will serve commuters while reconnecting the city with its waterfront.

New York State plans to use $5 million in federal funding to support a planning study that would consider the future of the roadway.

The Capital District Transportation Committee, which completed its own I-787/Hudson Waterfront Corridor Study in 2018, is partnering with the state in the effort.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with CDTC Executive Director Sandy Misiewicz to learn more.