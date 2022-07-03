© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

CDTC Executive Director discusses planned I-787 study

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
An elevated portion of I-787 as seen from the Dunn Memorial Bridge
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
An elevated portion of I-787 as seen from the Dunn Memorial Bridge

Interstate 787 carries tens of thousands of motorists in and out of Albany every day.

But the highway has lately become the target of residents and some state lawmakers who want 787 replaced with something that will serve commuters while reconnecting the city with its waterfront.

New York State plans to use $5 million in federal funding to support a planning study that would consider the future of the roadway.

The Capital District Transportation Committee, which completed its own I-787/Hudson Waterfront Corridor Study in 2018, is partnering with the state in the effort.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with CDTC Executive Director Sandy Misiewicz to learn more.

Tags

News I-787Transportation Funding
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
