SportsReport: Red Sox best Tigers; Tampa Bay Rays defeat Yankees

MLB:

Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2. Gonsolin improved to 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA. He gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87 pitches.

Of the three hits Gonsolin surrendered, two were solo home runs, by Jonathan India leading off the Reds first and Albert Almora Jr. in the second.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle was tagged for 12 hits and four runs in six innings.

In other MLB action:

Shohei Ohtani hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, but Whit Merrifield led off the 11th inning with an RBI double in the Kansas City Royals’ 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani crushed a 423-foot homer in the sixth and a game-tying, 438-foot shot in the ninth, giving him the biggest RBI game of his five-year stateside career. The AL MVP then set a record for the most RBIs by a Japanese-born player in major league history with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning. Carlos Santana had four hits and drove in a season-high five runs for the Royals, while rookie Bobby Witt Jr. had his first multi-homer game while driving in a career-high four runs.

Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado. Ha-Seong Kim had an early RBI double to help San Diego erase a 2-0 deficit. Winning pitcher Tim Hill retired Carson Kelly with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.

Josh Harrison hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 12th inning and the Chicago White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays for a wild 7-6 victory. Luis Robert matched a career high with four RBIs and made a sliding grab in center field in the top of the 12th, helping the White Sox win for the sixth time in eight games. The reigning AL Central champions returned to .500 for the first time since a 5-4 victory over the crosstown Cubs on May 29.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mariners had dropped five of six and seven of nine but came out swinging to open a six-game road trip.

Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs to give the Houston Astros an 8-2 win over the New York Mets in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors. The Astros trail only the Yankees in the American League, and the Mets top the National League standings. Jose Altuve and Jose Siri added solo home runs for Houston.

Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 12-10. Yastrzemski was 1 for 19 when he drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. Pederson connected with his 15th homer in the seventh off McHugh, and Wynns went deep in the second off Spencer Strider as San Francisco snapped a two-game skid.

Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off former teammate Kyle Gibson, Martín Pérez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start of the season and the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0. The Rangers beat the Phillies for the eighth consecutive time. It’s their longest winning streak against an NL team in interleague play. Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each connected on a two-run homer in the eighth.

Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 for just their third win in nine games. Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.

Nolan Gorman went 4 of 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 Tuesday night to regain a share of the NL Central lead. The Cardinals and Brewers are both 39-31 after splitting the first two matchups of this four-game series. Gorman broke a 2-all tie and put the Cardinals ahead for good with a homer to center off Chi Chi González (0-1) in the fourth inning. He extended the lead to 4-2 with a drive over the right-field wall against Miguel Sánchez in the seventh.

Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota 6-5 to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central Division. Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances for the Guardians. With Oscar Gonzalez on second, Giménez singled to center field with one out and the Guardians improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 16-4 since May 30. Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run for Minnesota.

Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games. Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the warning track.

Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Madris connected in the sixth inning for a solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. to close the scoring. That came a day after Madris had three hits in his big league debut. Contreras allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two. The Pirates won their third straight game and the Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4. Story put Boston ahead 4-3 in the fourth when he put a hanging slider from rookie Beau Brieske on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season. Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead. Rich Hill gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 for their second straight victory following an eight-game skid. César Hernández doubled on the game’s first pitch from Jordan Lyles and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He had been at Triple-A Toledo, where he was batting .299 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games. Thompson figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the injured list with a cracked rib.

Elsewhere in the majors:

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for the game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness. Marmol was optimistic this would only be a one-day issue. The Cardinals moved Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter just before Monday’s game to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible. Goldschmidt was named the NL player of the week Tuesday. He leads the NL in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York. The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees opened a roster spot by designating pitcher David McKay for assignment.

Pitcher Max Fried became the fifth member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking for $6.85 million while the team argued for $6.6 million. The 28-year-old left-hander was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995.

Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed the crackdown on sticky substances. MLB is mandating a ball be stored in a humidor for at least 14 days before game use, and ball storage must be recorded in a signed form by the clubhouse manager.

NFL:

Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced he is retiring and won’t join Tom Brady for a third season in Tampa Bay.

The 33-year-old retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots. He returned in 2020 when Brady went to Tampa and the close friends teamed up to help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2021. Gronkowski had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season and 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.

In other NFL news:

An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment. No word yet whether the NFL will also issue a lengthy suspension. The Browns, who signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract in March, had no immediate comment on the settlements.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran defensive end Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal. The signing shores up a position of need following Stephon Tuitt’s retirement earlier this month. The 28-year-old Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. A tentative three-year agreement to play for the Chicago Bears was nullified when Ogunjobi failed a physical. He was recovering from foot surgery at the time of the signing.

GOLF:

The Associated Press has learned Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Koepka gives LIV another big name because of his four majors. He’s also the first player who originally denounced the idea of guaranteed money and limited fields. Koepka told the AP in March 2020 that he has a hard time thinking golf should be about 48 players.

Koepka is still listed in the field this week at the Travelers Championship.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million.

It’s another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. It’s also a 300 percent increase from the 2014 Women’s PGA Championship. That was the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour. The idea was to increase the prize money and the profile of the second-oldest LPGA major by taking it to fabled courses.

NHL:

Elsewhere in the NHL:

The Dallas Stars have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach. The move comes a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. DeBoer previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs.

The Edmonton Oilers have given coach Jay Woodcroft a three-year contract extension for leading them to the NHL Western Conference final. Woodcroft was named the team’s interim head coach after Dave Tippett was fired in February following a 7-13-3 run that had the Oilers in fifth place in the Pacific Division.

TENNIS:

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw this time.

The seedings for Wimbledon have been announced with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

The top-ranked Medvedev of Russia cannot take part as a result of the All England Club’s decision to not allow players from Russia or Belarus to enter the event over the invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is out because of an ankle injury.

Serena Williams has won the first match of her comeback. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Wimbledon warmup tournament on England’s south coast.

Williams is guaranteed to have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.

NBA:

Mike Brown has finally been formally introduced as the Sacramento Kings new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years with a victory parade through San Francisco. Sacramento hired the well-traveled Brown in May but he stayed with the Warriors through their postseason run that ended with the franchise’s fourth championship in eight years last Thursday night in the clinching Game 6 at Boston. Now, Brown is ready to build a regular contender in California’s capital.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at age 25. The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Swanigan was selected The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points. He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

