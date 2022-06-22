Lobby day on Beacon Hill for environmental groups

Citing a once-in-a-generation chance to use state and federal funds to invest in nature and climate, members of several environmental organizations in Massachusetts are lobbying state legislators today.

Mass Audubon, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions are among the groups participating.

Some of the meetings with legislators are taking place in-person at the State House in Boston and some are being conducted remotely.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michelle Manion, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for Mass Audubon.