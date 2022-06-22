© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Lobby day on Beacon Hill for environmental groups

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Members of environmental groups are lobbying state lawmakers both in-person and remotely.

State has billions unspent from state budget surplus, federal COVID relief funds

Citing a once-in-a-generation chance to use state and federal funds to invest in nature and climate, members of several environmental organizations in Massachusetts are lobbying state legislators today.

Mass Audubon, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions are among the groups participating.

Some of the meetings with legislators are taking place in-person at the State House in Boston and some are being conducted remotely.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michelle Manion, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for Mass Audubon.

Tags

News Mass AudubonMassachusetts LegislatureClimate Change
