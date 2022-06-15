Couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in Vermont homicide

Police say two people who allegedly fled the scene of a crash and then broke into a post office in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Vermont.

New Hampshire State Police received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the road in the town of Salisbury shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they heard people inside the nearby post office. State troopers secured the area. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien of Fair Haven, VT and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, also of Fair Haven, VT, eventually came out of the post office and were taken into custody.

Both are persons of interest in a homicide investigation in the city of Rutland, Vermont.

