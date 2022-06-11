NY judge rejects suit from 3M over PFOA, PFOS MCLs

A New York judge has denied and dismissed a lawsuit from company 3M challenging the state’s Maximum Contaminant Levels for chemicals PFOA and PFOS.

3M had attempted to argue the state’s 10 parts per trillion threshold for the PFAS compounds was arbitrary and capricious because it lacks a regional basis and lacking scientific foundation.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Adam Silverman on Friday rejected the complaint for lack of standing.

3M is among companies under consent-order in New York to address PFAS contamination of drinking water supplies, including in Hoosick Falls.

Elevated levels of PFAS compounds have been linked to several ill-health effects including forms of cancer.