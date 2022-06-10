Parking restrictions and road closures this weekend in Albany

Parking restrictions and road closures are in effect this weekend in Albany.

Two major events, Art on Lark and the Pride Parade and Festival, mean restricted parking in the Center Square Neighborhood and most streets near Washington Park, beginning 5 a.m. Saturday and running up to 7 p.m. Sunday. Lark Street, State Street and Madison Avenue are most highly impacted and many streets will be open for local traffic only. Access to and from roadways that connect to the parade route will be closed during Sunday's march.

Parking Restrictions and Road Closures for Art on Lark

Saturday, June 11, 2022 beginning at 5:00 a.m. until Sunday, June 12, at 2:00 p.m.:

• Both sides of Lark Street from Hudson Avenue to State Street

Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Both sides of Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue

• Both sides of Lark Street from State Street to Washington Avenue

• Both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street

Road Closures

Saturday June 11, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. until approximately 9:00 p.m.

• Lark Street from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue

• Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street

• The following roadways will be open to local traffic only:

o Spring Street at Dove Street

o State Street at Henry Johnson Boulevard

o State Street at Willett Street

o Chestnut Street at Dove Street

o Lancaster Street at Dove Street

o Jay Street at Dove Street

o Hudson Avenue at Dove Street

o Hamilton Street at Dove Street

o Washington Park Roadway/Hudson Avenue at Willett Street

o Willett Street at Madison Avenue

Parking Restrictions and Road Closures for Pride Parade and Festival

Parking Restrictions:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 beginning at 5:00 a.m. until Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Both sides of State Street just east of Robin Street

• South side of State Street from Willett Street to Lark Street

• North side of Madison Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street

Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Both sides of Washington Park Road from Henry Johnson Boulevard to State Street/Robin Street (roadway parallel to parade grounds west, past Sprague Place continuing to State Street/Robin Street/Englewood Place)

• Both sides of Washington Park Road from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Sprague Place (roadway parallel to State Street west of Soldier and Sailor Monument)

Road Closures:

Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 200 p.m.

• Washington Park Roadways west of Henry Johnson Boulevard

• State Street from Robin Street/Englewood Place to Lark Street

• Madison Avenue from Lark Street to New Scotland Avenue

Access to and from roadways that connect to the parade route will be closed during the parade.