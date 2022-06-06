Mandatory boat inspections to begin in Adirondacks

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced new requirements for motorized boat use in Adirondack waters.

Effective Wednesday, new provisions of the state’s Environmental Conservation Law require operators of motorized boats to obtain certification that the watercraft has been inspected and any potentially harmful aquatic invasive species detected has been removed.

The Clean, Drain and Dry certification is required each time a boat is launched in a new waterbody in the Adirondacks and within 10 miles of the Park’s Blue Line boundary. Free boat inspection stewards will be located at popular boat launches. A self-issued certification is also available from the DEC.