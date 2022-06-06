© 2022
Mandatory boat inspections to begin in Adirondacks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT
Clean Drain Dry sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
photo of a Clean, Drain and Dry sign

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced new requirements for motorized boat use in Adirondack waters.

Effective Wednesday, new provisions of the state’s Environmental Conservation Law require operators of motorized boats to obtain certification that the watercraft has been inspected and any potentially harmful aquatic invasive species detected has been removed.

The Clean, Drain and Dry certification is required each time a boat is launched in a new waterbody in the Adirondacks and within 10 miles of the Park’s Blue Line boundary. Free boat inspection stewards will be located at popular boat launches. A self-issued certification is also available from the DEC.

News InvasivesInvasive SpeciesAquatic InvasiveClean Drain Dry
