Hiker safety initiatives planned this summer in Adirondacks

New York state and regional officials were in Keene today to discuss initiatives planned for the upcoming hiking season in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The Route 73 corridor in the Town of Keene is a primary entry point to Adirondack High Peaks hiking trails. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said visitation explode during the pandemic and continues to increase.

“That increased traffic is vital for the economy locally,” Seggos said. “But it doesn’t come without challenges. That really is what today is about, that really important balance between economic activity, public safety and sustainability.”

The state and partners are investing in two new shuttle buses to relieve overcrowded and illegal parking in the Route 73 corridor. There will also be increased enforcement efforts and more hiker safety education efforts.