Douglas to chair Nolan Senate campaign

A former Vermont governor and Republican leader will chair Christina Nolan’s campaign for Vermont’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Nolan announced Wednesday that former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas will chair her campaign.

Douglas, who served as Vermont’s 80th governor from 2003 until 2011, said he is excited to join the Nolan campaign. He said Nolan will be an independent voice who cares more about Vermonters than the extreme politics in Washington.

Nolan is currently the only declared Republican candidate. Democratic Congressman Peter Welch is running for the seat as Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy retires after eight terms.