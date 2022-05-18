Burlington City Council approve decarbonization resolution at latest meeting

The Burlington, Vermont City Council is considering how to accelerate decarbonization policies that support the city’s Net Zero 2030 goals.

Councilors began their latest meeting with an executive session to receive an update on early negotiations with the city’s unions. Then Department of Public Works Director Chapin Spencer led a presentation on updated conceptual plans to upgrade Main Street.

“This is a time limited generational opportunity to rehabilitate and re-envision Burlington’s aging Main Street. The primary gateway into the city between I-89, two colleges, two public schools, downtown and our soon to be reactivated train station." Spencer continued, "The Great Streets Initiative builds on over ten years of community planning and as long as we keep the momentum going we will be able to meet the deadlines to have the downtown TIF district fund the $30 million comprehensive renewal of Main Street without impacting local property taxes.”

Councilors had a number of questions regarding the project’s potential impact on parking, bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

A key item on the agenda for the council’s approval was a resolution calling for the city to decarbonize all buildings in the city by 2030.

East District Progressive Jack Hanson is a co-sponsor of the resolution that begins the process to create policies with an initial focus on new construction, major renovations, large commercial and city buildings.

“The governor recently signed into law the charter change that voters approved in March of 2021 which gives the city unique authority among municipalities to regulate thermal energy systems not only in new construction but also existing buildings. And buildings are the second leading source of emissions," said Hanson. "So this is a huge opportunity to lead on the climate crisis. I’m really excited to get to work quickly now that we have this authority and start developing policies that will allow us to really accelerate that transition of our buildings off of fossil fuels.”

During public forum former city councilor Sharon Foley Busher said she supports the development of decarbonization policies, but has some concerns.

“I very much agree with the phase-in approach. I am concerned about the timeline for BED (Burlington Electric Department) to report back to the Council by July 18. That seems like a very tight timeline for such a big task. It’s one thing to create policies. It’s another to figure out how to fund this conversion. The last thing I wanted to say is that in the resolution it talks about major renovation but it doesn’t specify whether those are commercial or residential and I think it’s important for us to know that.”

Burlington Republican Party chair Christopher Aaron Felker reluctantly supports the decarbonization resolution.

“I advise this council to proceed cautiously so not to contribute to the rising cost of living in Burlington. I appreciate that we want to transition our buildings to more green energy but we can’t do so on the backs of working class Burlingtonians who can barely make ends meet today.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, noted that non-fossil fuel options are often the most cost effective.

“Just because we’re pushing people towards electrification in many situations, an increasing number of situations, that is not increasing the cost.”

University of Vermont Facilities Management Executive Director Luce Hillman asked the council to keep the university a part of the decarbonization conversation.

“We are BED’s largest customer, I believe, in the city and we are looking to make our campus more energy efficient. But we also have some very clear limitations. For instance our solar is currently maxed out at 500kw which is what the state allows us to do. So I’m just asking that we be part of the conversation as this moves forward.”

The resolution was approved unanimously.