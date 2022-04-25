Burlington officials provide annual update to city’s Net Zero Energy plan

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor and electric department are updating data in the city’s Net Zero Energy plan.

The annual update to Burlington’s Net Zero Energy Roadmap uses 2021 data on thermal and ground transportation sectors indicating emissions increased 1.5 percent over 2020 but are 12.5 percent below a baseline set in 2018.

The city plans to expand or start initiatives to progress toward the net zero goal including strategic electrification incentives, expanded access to electric vehicles and expansion of a pilot charging program.

Burlington has set a goal to be a Net Zero Energy city by 2030.