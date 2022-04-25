© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Burlington officials provide annual update to city’s Net Zero Energy plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
Burlington's Net Zero Energy sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Burlington's Net Zero Energy sign

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor and electric department are updating data in the city’s Net Zero Energy plan.

The annual update to Burlington’s Net Zero Energy Roadmap uses 2021 data on thermal and ground transportation sectors indicating emissions increased 1.5 percent over 2020 but are 12.5 percent below a baseline set in 2018.

The city plans to expand or start initiatives to progress toward the net zero goal including strategic electrification incentives, expanded access to electric vehicles and expansion of a pilot charging program.

Burlington has set a goal to be a Net Zero Energy city by 2030.

Pat Bradley
