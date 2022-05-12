MA announces $56M settlement over Holyoke Soldiers' Home COVID-19 outbreak

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has agreed to have the state pay a $56 million settlement to the families of veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who came down with COVID-19 during the notorious outbreak there in the spring of 2020.

The settlement to the class action lawsuit was announced Thursday by attorneys Thomas Lesser and Michael Aleo of Northampton who filed the suit in July 2020. They said a special master, former U.S. Attorney Donald Stern, has been appointed claims administrator to distribute the money.

The estates of veterans who died will be paid no less than $400,000.

More than 160 veterans at the Soldiers’ Home contracted COVID between March 1, 2020 and June 23, 2020 and 84 died.

Governor Baker’s office, in a statement, said he will file legislation soon to obtain the $56 million for the claims fund.