SportsReport: Heat defeat 76ers; Suns top Mavericks

NBA PLAYOFFS:

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns hit the road after taking the first two games of their respective second-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler carried the Heat to a 119-103 win over the 76ers. Adebayo had a team-high 23 points for Miami, which went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take an 18-point lead. Butler chipped in 22 points and 12 assists as the Heat took a 2-0 series lead for the 18th time in team history. They’ve never lost those series.

Victor Oladipo scored 10 of his 19 points in the final period.

Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 34 points for the Sixers, who host Game 3 on Friday.

In Phoenix, Chris Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to allow the Suns to pull away in a 129-109 win over the Mavericks.

The Mavs led 60-58 at halftime but the Suns quickly recaptured the lead after Devin Booker hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third.

Booker led the Suns with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Suns shot 64.5% overall and made 13 of their 25 3-point attempts.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points and Reggie Bullock had 16, but no other Mavericks had more than 11 points.

Game 3 is on Friday in Dallas.

The Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will have surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns. After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning.

The Nets originally said he had back spasms but later said the problem was a herniated disk.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS:

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers got even on Wednesday, while the Carolina Hurricanes maintained control of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning to a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs, tying the series at a game apiece.

Hedman put the Bolts ahead to stay with three seconds left in the first period. He also set up three scores.

Kucherov had a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 5-0 loss in the series opener. Hedman, Kucherov and Brayden Point each had power-play goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in the win.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for the Leafs, who head to Tampa for Game 3 on Friday.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek accounted for five goals as the Wild blasted the Blues, 6-2. Kaprizov registered a hat trick and Eriksson Ek scored twice to help Minnesota erase the stench of Monday’s shutout loss to St. Louis. Eriksson Ek thought he had a hat trick himself, but a Blues challenge for offside erased that goal.

Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored in a 9:33 span of the first period to make it 3-0.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 32 shots for the Wild.

Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko had the St. Louis goals.

Game 3 is Friday in the Gateway City.

Mike Smith bounced back with a perfect 30-save performance in the Oilers' 6-0 crowning of the Kings. Smith picked up his fifth career playoff shutout, two nights after his puck-handling miscue led to Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Evander Kane had two goals and an assist and Ryan McLeod had one of each. Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Connor McDavid added two assists.

Jonathan Quick stopped 30 of 36 shots for the Kings, who host Game 3 on Friday.

The Hurricanes have a two-games-to-none lead following a very chippy 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice. Tony DeAngelo had three assists for the Metropolitan Division champs, who finished the game without Antti Raanta. The Canes netminder had to leave in the first period after receiving a shot to the head by David Pastrnak.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves in relief of Raanta, allowing a pair of goals by Patrice Bergeron.

Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who travel to Boston for Game 3 on Friday.

MLB:

The New York Yankees’ double-digit winning streak has come to an end.

The Yanks had won 11 straight before Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run in a season-high six innings of the Blue Jays’ 2-1 victory over New York in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the go-ahead run in the third inning, and Matt Chapman added a solo homer.

Jordan Romano pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for his ML-leading 12th save in 13 chances.

Also around the majors:

Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh homered while the Angels put together a six-run 10th with two out to beat the Red Sox, 10-5. Ward put Los Angeles ahead with a two-run shot and Walsh followed with a three-run blast. Walsh also provided the game-tying single in the ninth.

Justin Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings of the Astros’ 7-2 downing of the Mariners. Verlander is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery. Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs as Houston completed a three-game sweep

Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer while the Orioles scored six times in the third inning of their 9-4 win over the Twins. The Baltimore infield pulled off five double plays in the first seven innings. Former Oriole Dylan Bundy was reached for nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lucas Giolito struck out 10 while pitching into the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 4-3 win over the Cubs. Giolito gave up just three hits over 5 2/3 frames, including homers by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom. Jose Abreu homered and outfielder Luis Robert made a game-saving grab to help the White Sox sweep the two-game set.

Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning to spark the Rays’ 3-0 shutout of the Athletics. Corey Kluber worked six strong innings to help Tampa Bay complete a three-game sweep. Frankie Montas tossed shutout ball for seven frames, but Oakland finished 0-6 on its homestand.

Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Brewers record with eight RBIs in an 18-4 dismantling of the Reds. Kolten Wong also homered and teammate Andrew McCutchen went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Milwaukee. The Reds have lost eight straight and 19 of 20.

The Dodgers scored six times over their final two at-bats to whip the Giants, 9-1 and complete a two-game sweep. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered and Freddie Freeman added a two-run triple in the Dodgers' 15th win in 20 games. Tony Gonsolin pitched five innings of three-hit ball for Los Angeles.

Fresh off a no-hitter, Tylor Megill was working on a shutout until the Braves erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning of a 9-2 romp over the Mets. Adam Duvall delivered a two-run double in the sixth, two innings before Guillermo Heredia hit a two-run homer. Ian Anderson pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and improving to 3-1.

Brad Miller’s two-run single in the 10th inning sent the Rangers past the Phillies, 2-1. Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits for the Rangers, who have won a season-high four in a row. Nick Castellanos doubled and had three hits in Philadelphia’s fourth loss in five games.

The Diamondbacks pulled out an 8-7 win over the Marlins on Pavin Smith’s two-run homer in the ninth inning. Daulton Varsho belted a two-run homer and supplied a one-out single in the ninth before scoring on Smith’s blast. DBacks starter Madison Bumgarner was ejected after the first inning for arguing with an umpire while being checked for a foreign substance.

Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats during the fourth inning of Colorado’s 5-2 victory against the Nationals. The extra-base hits followed an error by Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar. Austin Gomber pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Rockies’ fourth win in five games.

The Cardinals rolled to a 10-0 shutout of the Royals as Nolan Arenado belted a three-run homer and drove in five. Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs to back Adam Wainwright, who tossed one-hit ball over seven innings. Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina tied the Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most team wins by starting battery mates with their 202nd together.

The Padres were 5-4 winners over the Guardians in the return of Mike Clevenger. He allowed three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings, his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery two years ago. Manny Machado slammed a two-run homer and Austin Nola furnished an RBI double for San Diego.

In the nightcap at Cleveland, rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Guardians a 6-5 win and a split. Cleveland trailed 5-2 in the eighth before tying it on consecutive RBIs singles by Andrés Giménez, Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Josh Naylor. Eric Hosmer had two RBIs in Game 2 for the Padres, who went 6-2 on their road trip to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error fifth inning of the Tigers’ 3-2 verdict over the Pirates in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Detroit scored three unearned runs in winning for just the second time in nine games. Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the fifth on Ben Gamel’s two-run triple before losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh before the Pirates completed a 7-2 win over the Tigers for a split of the twinbill. Daniel Vogelbach collected three RBIs and Ben Gamel was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. The Bucs received shutout ball from their bullpen after Jose Quintana was reached for two runs over five innings.

Right-hander Adrian Houser has argued his salary arbitration case against the Brewers, asking a three-man panel for $3 million while the team argued for $2,425,000.

The 29-year-old pitcher made just over $584,000 last season while going 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 26 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers.

A decision is not expected for several weeks.

Also in the majors:

The Reds have placed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit has agreed to a minor league contract with the Padres. The 37-year-old right-hander from Venezuela spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 relief appearances last season.

The Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Rays. Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

NFL:

Veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis has signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gotsis is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Jacksonville. He played in 32 of 33 games with the Jaguars over the last two years and finished with a career high-tying three sacks in 2021.

NASCAR:

Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Kenseth was a first-ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20.

SOCCER:

It will be Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Real Madrid received two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons. Karim Benzema converted a penalty kick in extra time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate.

Real Madrid will be gunning for its 14th European title.

Liverpool advanced with Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Villareal, which gave the Reds a 5-2 aggregate victory.

