Berkshire Community College to use $10 million grant for infrastructure improvements

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
Berkshire Community College has received a $10 million state grant for infrastructure improvements to its Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus.

BCC was awarded the funding through the state’s Critical Building Infrastructure Program, according to the school’s Vice President of Administration and Finance Andrea Wadsworth.

“It is going to replace and remediate some windows at the John Edwards Library and the Koussevitzky Arts building," she said. "These windows were identified as having PCBs in the caulking about 10, 12 years ago. And because of that, it's been on a project list with the state and BCC, and now, we're able to fund this project and we are very excited.”

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete. Wadsworth says next on the BCC infrastructure improvement checklist are modernizations to the Susan B. Anthony building.

Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
