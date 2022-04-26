Berkshire Community College to use $10 million grant for infrastructure improvements

BCC was awarded the funding through the state’s Critical Building Infrastructure Program, according to the school’s Vice President of Administration and Finance Andrea Wadsworth.

“It is going to replace and remediate some windows at the John Edwards Library and the Koussevitzky Arts building," she said. "These windows were identified as having PCBs in the caulking about 10, 12 years ago. And because of that, it's been on a project list with the state and BCC, and now, we're able to fund this project and we are very excited.”

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete. Wadsworth says next on the BCC infrastructure improvement checklist are modernizations to the Susan B. Anthony building.