Burlington announces new and renewed green energy initiatives

The Burlington Electric Department has announced new initiatives to further the city’s efforts to achieve its Net Zero Energy goal.

In 2016 Burlington officials set a Net Zero Energy by 2030 goal for the city. In 2019 a roadmap was released to achieve the goal. Since then a series of initiatives have been implemented and a $20 million Net Zero Revenue Bond was approved by voters late in 2021.

Burlington Electric Department General Manager Darren Springer has now announced new and expanded programs to entice customers to switch to green power.

“We’re having an impact, a very positive impact, with those incentives.”

The city is planning two town halls on climate solutions and net zero energy goals.