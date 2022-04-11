Brattleboro Democrat enters race for U.S. Senate

Brattleboro, Vermont activist Isaac Evans-Frantz has entered the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat being opened by the retirement of Patrick Leahy.

Evans-Frantz co-founded and served as executive director of the global advocacy group Action Corps.

A native of Brattleboro, he served on the Vermont State Board of Education as the first high school student with a vote. He said he has worked with both Senators Bernie Sanders’ and Leahy’s staff and while they represent the state well, it is time for a younger generation to step into leadership roles.

“As your U.S. Senator I will make it easier for young people to stay, return and come to Vermont to work," Evans-Frantz said.

Evans-Franz faces Congressman Peter Welch in the Democratic primary. Christina Nolan is the only declared Republican running for the Senate seat.

