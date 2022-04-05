Glens Falls City School District names first female superintendent

The Glens Falls City School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Krislynn Dengler as its next superintendent.

Dengler has served as superintendent of the South Kortright Central School District since 2019 and is an adjunct professor at SUNY Oneonta, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“I am thrilled to join GF Nation,” Dengler said in a statement. “I especially love the pride the community has for its school. While visiting the district, I saw so many caring individuals in each of the buildings, friendly and respectful students, and robust engagement during the interviews. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to the team and continuing the great work at Glens Falls.”

Dengler, who will be the first female superintendent at Glens Falls, will succeed Paul Jenkins. He’s led the district of roughly 2,000 students since 2011 and is retiring in June.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Dengler to Glens Falls," Board of Education President Tim Graham said. "Her significant expertise in curriculum and instruction, partnered with her school leadership experience, will be a great fit for our students, staff, and community as we work towards our district’s goals. We remain focused on offering high-quality academic programs, helping all students reach their full potential, utilizing technology to succeed in a changing world, and developing life-long learning and civic duty.”

Dengler’s first day is July 1st.