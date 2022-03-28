© 2022
Vermont governor announces recreation grants

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT
View of Vermont forests and hills
View of Vermont forests and hills from a hiking trail

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has announced 24 grants to communities across the state to support outdoor recreation.

The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant program helps communities use their outdoor amenities to foster economic growth.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, was in Danville to announce the grants to localities, nonprofits and recreation districts.

The projects include fixing a dam to protect a fishing pond and creation or maintenance of trail networks.

The program has the ability to provide a total of $5 million in grants.

