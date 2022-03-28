Vermont governor announces recreation grants

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has announced 24 grants to communities across the state to support outdoor recreation.

The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant program helps communities use their outdoor amenities to foster economic growth.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, was in Danville to announce the grants to localities, nonprofits and recreation districts.

The projects include fixing a dam to protect a fishing pond and creation or maintenance of trail networks.

The program has the ability to provide a total of $5 million in grants.