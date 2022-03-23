Crummey delivers first State of the Town address in Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey delivered his first State of the Town address Wednesday.

Crummey, elected in November, stepped into his role as Supervisor in January after more than 40 years in town government, including 21 as a senior Colonie Town Judge and Court Administrator.

The Republican won November’s election to succeed retiring Democratic Supervisor Paula Mahan, who served for 14 years. He remarked the on the service of past supervisors of both parties.

“Today, I am humbled to serve in the same office where legacies have served, including those supervisors I knew and worked with – William Sanford, Fred Field, Mary Brizzell, and Paula Mahan. Often, for me, the position of supervisors can similar to the position of serving as judge,” said Crummey. “I make countless decisions every day by marshaling the facts available, determining credibility, and then taking action.”

Speaking to the audience of business leaders at a breakfast hosted by the Capital Region Chamber, Crummey reflected on his first few weeks and his goals.

“During my campaign for town supervisor, I stressed my support to manage the core issues of town government; support police, volunteer fire, and emergency medical services; enhance infrastructure including our roads, water, and sewer systems; maintain our parks; and encourage better cell service in the town,” said Crummey.

Crummey said he expects to have the town police department at full strength by the end of the year. He commended town firefighters for their recent work to secure an ammonia leak at the former Tobin’s First Prize center.

The Republican said the town will continue to replace aging iron pipes and repair roads. And to reduce red tape to install equipment on utility poles to boost cell service.

And, in the Albany County town where nearly 20 percent of residents are over the age of 65, Crummey pushed for a new senior center.

“As we gather today, I ask all of your to join me in planning and establishing the Colonie Senior Services center once-and-for-all that will benefit our Colonie senior citizens,” said Crummey.

Citing supply chain issues, inflation, and the increased cost of deferred maintenance, Crummey said now is the time to invest in the town’s parks.

“Each park requires maintenance or overhaul,” said Crummey. “With the support of our town board, I have ordered the immediate rebuild of the Kiwanis Park on Route 2. Further, I have proposed a deep dive into our Mohawk River Park.”

Before the crowd of Chamber members, Crummey said he would assist small businesses by streamlining approval processes for startups, adding government “should not foster unnecessary impediments” to small business.

“I have directed that an updated specification sheet be developed and implemented this year, so all applicants will know the requirements for a submittal,” said Crummey.

Like some other Capital Region communities including Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, Crummey said Colonie would purchase streetlights to convert to money-saving LEDs.

“Later this month the town will finalize the purchase of 4,000 streetlights from National Grid, ending escalating rental and electric costs and replacing each light with LED lights, which we already have in stock. We are told that this action will save money and use 50 percent less electricity in order to safely light our streets,” said Crummey.

Crummey closed his 25-minute speech by asking attendees to work together to meet the challenges of the day for a sustainable future.

“Let’s leave here today and make this day and every day count. Our town depends on it. Thank you very much,” said Crummey.