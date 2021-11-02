Crummey wins Colonie supervisor race, returning post to Republican control

Republican Peter Crummey has won the race for Colonie town supervisor, marking a political shift atop the Capital Region's largest suburb.

Crummey received 57 percent of the vote compared to 42 percent for Democrat Kelly Mateja, according to unofficial results from the Albany County Board of Elections.

Crummey stepped down as town justice, a post he'd held from more than 20 years, to run for supervisor.

"I believe it was my experience that I've had working for the town and town residents seeing me work in those capacities so they knew of my capacity and they knew of my qualifications," Crummey told WAMC Tuesday night.

Mateja thanked supporters Tuesday night.

"I just hope the entire town will join me in wishing success for Mr. Crummey," Mateja said.

"I support strong public safety, which includes support for our police, volunteer fire, and our emergency medical services," Crummey said. "I also believe we have to ramp up fixing our roads. And the last thing that I want to focus on right away is lifting our parks, maintaining our parks."

Democratic Supervisor Paula Mahan decided not to seek an eighth two-year in the town of more than 80,000 people. Mahan narrowly defeated Republican George Scaringe in 2019. Mahan ushered in a political change in the supervisor’s office when she took over after decades of Republican rule. She did not make an endorsement in the race to succeed her.

In the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna, Democrat Jaime Lynn Puccioni beat Republican Hamayun "Joey" Faizy in the race for Town Supervisor. Republican Supervisor Yasmine Syed was not seeking re-election.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett cruised to another two-year term Tuesday. The Republican garnered 67 percent of the vote compared to 32 percent for Democrat Melissa Boxer. Barrett has held the post in the Saratoga County town for 22 years.

Also in Saratoga County, Republican Scott Ostrander has regained the town supervisor seat in Milton by ousting Democrat Benny Zlotnick in a three-way race.